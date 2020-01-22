The City of Greensboro is conducting an online survey about affordable housing in Greensboro at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HousingGSO.

Residents must take the survey by Feb. 12.

Responses will be incorporated into Neighborhood Development Department’s 10-year affordable housing plan, called Housing GSO.

For the past several months, Neighborhood Development staff have been conducting surveys and engaging with residents to get feedback on a variety of housing issues. Four focus areas have been identified that would best meet the current housing need in Greensboro. They are:

  • Affordable rental housing
  • Neighborhood revitalization
  • Affordable homeownership
  • Supportive housing

In each of these focus areas, there are four recommendations for how to turn the focus area into a reality. The survey asks residents to rank in priority order the four focus areas and then the four recommendations within each area.

Learn more about the plan at www.greensboro-nc.gov/HousingGSO. Questions? Call Neighborhood Development’s Caitlin Bowers, community development analyst, at 336-433-7266.

