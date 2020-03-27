- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook live at 10 a.m. Sunday. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran – Greensboro NC. The service will be posted for viewing after the live stream for future viewing.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is live-streaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays at Facebook.com/ChristGreensboro and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is live-streaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, the church is offering online videos of Bible studies for adults, Lenten yoga for youth and Godly Play for children; find those at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Friedens Lutheran Church of Greensboro will live-stream a worship service at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on March 29. Visit friedenslutheranchurch.org at the appropriate time, put your cursor over the word “video” on the far right of the menu bar, drop down and click “live stream.” The church also plans to live-stream its Holy Week events: 8:30 and 11 a.m. April 5, 7 p.m. April 9, 7 p.m. April 10, 6:45 a.m. April 12.
- Gate City Baptist Church in Jamestown is recording its services, along with some devotionals and children’s lessons, and posting them at www.gatecitybaptist.org/virtual-church.
- Hines Chapel Church of McLeansville will offer services at 11 a.m. Sundays and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on YouTube — search for Hines Chapel.
- Holy Infant Catholic Church of Reidsville will live-stream Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at https://facebook.com/events/s/sunday-mass-live-stream/ 2610866582572170/?ti=ia. The recorded Mass will be available online until 5 p.m. each Sunday.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC and also on the pastor’s Facebook page: Mark Sandlin.
- Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church of High Point is posting its Sunday sermons on the web each week www.mitchellsgroveumc.com/images/sermon.mp4. The website is updated each week.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will live-stream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion/.
- Pleasant Union United Methodist Church of Liberty will place services at www.facebook.com/puumc/?ref=bookmarks. Sermons are also posted in a Google Drive folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/ 1EnobfeZs4fevh8H3H4Q-edX7deOtdLCB.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Jamestown will live-stream at 9 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is live-streaming its services via Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58 and YouTube: Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC.
- Trinity Church in Greensboro will live-stream the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship service every week on both Facebook and YouTube. Visit www.trinitychurchgso.org, click on the YouTube icon (red rectangle with white triangle) to subscribe. Click on the Facebook icon (blue rectangle with white “f”) to subscribe. Also, live-stream of Meditation for Prayer, 6 p.m. Wednesdays on the same YouTube and Facebook channels.
- Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ in Greensboro will offer weekly services online for the 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday evening Bible study and noon Wednesday, mid-day Bible study at www.wellsmemorialcogic.org/live. Also, to hear the Sunday service and Bible studies, call 978-990-5000 and use access code 318878#.
APRIL 13
Spring Revival: 7:30 p.m., also April 14-15, Fairgrove Missionary Baptist Church, 7912 Summerfield Road, Summerfield. With Elder Johnny Edwards of Grace and Truth Church in Greensboro.
SEPT. 20
Homecoming: follows 11 a.m. worship service, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Bring a dish to share. Outdoor games welcome too.
