AUG. 9
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m., also 11 a.m. Aug. 10, Glad Tidings Free Will Baptist Church, 2539 Old N.C. 49, Asheboro. gladtidingsasheboro.com.
Faith and Environmental Justice Seminar: 5 p.m., also 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. Aug. 11, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1075 Shalimar Drive, Winston-Salem. Register. 336-788-7023 or ebc-ws1075@triadbiz.rr.com.
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecued pork and sides. Free. 336-431-9570.
Men’s Weekend: 7 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Message by Minister Jeffrey Williams; music by the Men’s Chorus. Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10, Golden Corral, 2419 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Worship service: 11 a.m. Aug. 11, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ. Deacon Christopher Taylor will speak. 336-577-3086.
AUG. 10
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
Birthday Celebration: 7:30 p.m. and 11 a.m. Aug. 11, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. Will honor Prophetess Linda Jones. Guest speakers. 336-897-0068.
Hot Dog Sale For Missions: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. 336-272-7988.
Car and Truck Show, Fish Fry: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Collins Grove United Methodist Church, 5210 Collins Grove Road, Greensboro. Bring your classic vehicles. Fish dinner, $8; fish sandwich, $4. Desserts and drinks available. 336-668-0529 or 336-314-7434.
Country Breakfast Supper: 5 p.m., Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 Martin Luther King Drive, High Point. Fundraising benefit for a community member. Eggs, pancakes, sausage, grits, gravy, stewed apples, juice and beverages. Donations only. 336-882-0546 or 336-882-6657.
AUG. 11
American Guild of Organists’ Summer Series Recital: 4 p.m. Grace United Methodist Church, 438 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. This final program of the summer will be child-friendly. Learn about the “King of Instruments” and hear works that feature the organ’s many different sounds. The recitalist is Chris Dederer, organist at Christ United Methodist Church. Free. Offering received.
Revival: 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., also 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-14, New Goshen United Methodist Church, 3300 Randleman Road, Greensboro. Lunch on Aug. 11. Theme — God is doing a new thing at New Goshen. Aug. 11 — the Rev. Diron Chloe. Aug. 12-14 — Rev. Jerome Lee. 336-274-6751.
Evangelistic Service: 6 p.m., Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Princewilliams St., Reidsville. Speaker: Minister Jimmy Lockley. Youth choir will perform.
Women’s Ministry Third Annual Parade of Hats: 4 p.m., Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. All are welcome. 336-273-5946.
AUG. 14
Vacation Bible School: 5:30-7:30 p.m., also 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-16, Union Memorial United Methodist Church, 1012 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Ages 5 to 12. 336-273-4006.
AUG. 15
An Evening with Ben Tankard: 7 p.m., Kingdom Vision Life Center, 2439 W. Florida St., Greensboro. Free. 336-850-1044 or kvlcgso@gmail.com.
Gain Total Control of Your Money: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 1382 Greenfield St., Ramseur. Free. With Nick and Hanna True of You Need a Budget. 336-824-4426.
AUG. 17
Country Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Sausage, bacon and more. Adults, $8; children ages 6 to 12, $3; children 5 and younger, free. 336-431-9570.
Hot Dog Supper and Gospel Singing: 5-6:15 p.m., hot dog supper; 6:30 p.m., music, Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With Director’s Trio and Second Hand Bluegrass. Intermission, homemade desserts for nominal charge. 336-547-8936.
AUG. 18
18th Pastorial Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Fairgrove Missionary Baptist Church, 7912 Summerfield Road, Summerfield. Celebrating Pastor Joseph E. and Sister Sharon Richardson. Speaker the Rev. Earl Jeffers, retired and associate minister, Reynolds Chapel Baptist Church of Greensboro. Lunch, 1-2:30 p.m. Afternoon service, 3 p.m., with Pastor Lester Woodard of Living Hope Baptist Church of Greensboro.
AUG. 19
Three Night Crusade: 7 p.m., Triad Ministries Church of God in Christ, 4894 McCracken Road, Kernersville. 7 p.m. Aug. 20, Shiloh Holiness Church of God in Christ, 200 E. Vandalia Road, Greensboro. 7 p.m. Aug. 21, Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Leader: Bishop LeRoy Jackson Woolard, pastor of Davenport Temple Church of God in Christ in Washington, N.C. 336-601-0228 or drmables@gmail.com.
AUG. 24
Early Bird Gets the Word “2019” Revival in the Park — Bridging the Gap with Christ: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St., Jamestown. Various speakers. Free school supplies and lunch. Host church — Ignited Blue Apostolic Church International of Jamestown.
Unheard Mime Ministry’s Back 2 School Gospel Extravaganza: 4 p.m., Turners Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7615 Florence School Drive, High Point. School supply drive. Free. With local quartet groups, singers, mime artists, praise dancers, comedians and vendors. 252-505-9347 or unheard-mime-ministry.jimdosite.com.
Concert and Chocolate Feast: 2 p.m., Gate City Baptist Church, 5250 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. The Rick Webb family performs. Love offering. Chocolate treats. 336-292-8672 or www.gatecitybaptist.org.
AUG. 25
Women’s Day: 10:45 a.m., Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Princewilliams St., Reidsville. Elder Sharon Pickett of Wilmington. Ladies are asked to wear white.
Mass Choir Anniversary: 3 p.m., Fairgrove Missionary Baptist Church, 7912 Summerfield Road, Summerfield. Lots of good singing is planned. Everyone is invited.
SEPT. 14
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
SEPT. 21
An Evening of Honor: 4-8 p.m., Double Tree Hotel, 3030 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Celebrating 20 years of ministry — Reginald and Linda Holiday. Couples, $90; singles, $50. Special tributes, door prizes, entertainment, psalmist of worship, dinner. 336-323-3172 or www.bfcword.org.
OCT. 12
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
NOV. 9
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
DEC. 5
Home Moravian Church Candle Tea: 1-8:30 p.m., also 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Single Brothers’ House, 600 S. Main St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Adults, $5; children 12 and younger, $1. Music, Moravian Christmas decorations, candles, sweet treats, Christmas stories and more. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations. 336-749-9463 or www.homemoravian.org.
DEC. 12
Home Moravian Church Candle Tea: 1-8:30 p.m., also 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Single Brothers’ House, 600 S. Main St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Adults, $5; children 12 and younger, $1. Music, Moravian Christmas decorations, candles, sweet treats, Christmas stories and more. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations. 336-749-9463 or www.homemoravian.org.
DEC. 14
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., Zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Pleasant Garden. 336-897-0068
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren’s faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. A free Lunch and Learn meal and class will follow the yoga class on the third Wednesday of each month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Christian Twelve Step Meeting: 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave. (enter through the rear parking lot off Westridge), Greensboro. “The Group,” a weekly meeting that combines the powerful resources of the wisdom contained in the Twelve Steps with the spiritual truths of the Holy Bible and using Christ Jesus as our higher power. 336-708-1518.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop-ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every second Wednesday, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or if you have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., Greensboro. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Freethinkers Atheists Agnostics’ Community of the Triad Secular Sunday: 11 a.m. Sundays, Geeksboro, 2134 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Atheists and atheist-friendly persons discuss everything from philosophy to science, from religion to the group’s volunteer work. Topic suggestions welcome. https://www.meetup.com/herdingcats/.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River’s Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
Holy Infant Catholic Church “Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults,” RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October — May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
S.H.E. Share. Heal. Engage. Young Women’s Ministry: 7-8 p.m. every Thursday. Prince of Peace, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. For women 18-35. Bridget Hall, bridget.hall@greensboro.edu or 336-525-5025.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi’s commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six to eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women’s fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.