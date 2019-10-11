OCT. 11
The Martins in Concert: 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville. Vocal group will be featured with male vocalist, Guy Penrod. www.fccministries.com.
OCT. 12
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
Fall Jubilee for Missions and Vendors: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1304 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Breakfast and lunch items, bake sale, plants, flavoring and knives, cookbooks, silent auction. Vendors wanted. Table and two chairs, $40. Benefits local charities. 336-854-6082.
Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. 336-272-7988.
Women in Gospel Concert: 5 p.m., Trinity AME Zion Church, 631 E. Florida St., Greensboro. With LaShon Hill, a theatrical and musical performer, Dawn Williams of Trinity Church, Adonica Williams of Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church and the women’s choir of St. James Baptist Church. Free. Contributions accepted to assist the Trinity Missionary Society with outreach services to homeless women and their children.
Yard Sale and Bake Sale: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Burnett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1201 Burnett’s Chapel Road, Greensboro. Call 336-674-6441 and leave a message for orders of 12 or more fried pies or to reserve yard sale space. Breakfast and lunch foods sold.
OCT. 13
Casual Sunday Family and Friends Day: 10:45 a.m., Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince Williams St., Reidsville.
Evangelistic Service: 6 p.m., Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince Williams St., Reidsville. Speaker: The Rev. Wanda Moyer. The Fellowship will render the music.
OCT. 14
Bread for the World Gathering & Workshop: 7-8:30 p.m., St. James Presbyterian Church, 820 Ross Ave., Greensboro. Learn how people can use their collective voice to build the political will to end hunger and poverty. Rosa Saavedra, 919-827-7616 or rsaavedra@bread.org.
OCT. 17
Evening with Author Michelle Layer Rahal: 5:30 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. Meal, 6 p.m.; program, 6:30 p.m. Rahal is the author of “Straining Forward: Minh Phuong Towner’s Story.” Will also feature information about Anchor Hope, a nonprofit foster care program. $10. CUMC19UMW@gmail.com.
OCT. 18
Babes in Hollywood: 6 p.m., also 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 Martin Luther King Drive, High Point. Meal and play presented by the drama department of Greensboro College. Salutes musical careers of Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. Benefits mission projects. $20. 336-882-6657 or Tickets@MitchellsGroveUMC.com.
OCT. 19
Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Tables and spaces, $25. Extra tables and spaces, $10. Patty Mullinix, 336-430-4046 or plmullinix@gmail.com.
Fall Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Guilford United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Professional crafts, bake sale, pumpkin patch.
Oktoberfest: 4-6 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Homemade German food, desserts and music. Tickets are $5 adults, $2 children. Proceeds benefit youth trip to ELCA Gathering. 336-288-4482
11th Anniversary Women’s Conference: 8 a.m., Word Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 1203 Magnolia St., Greensboro. $10 donation includes continental breakfast and noonday smorgasbord lunch along with three break-out Bible teaching sessions. Free gifts will be given to all ladies in attendance. Register at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com.
Country Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $8; children 6-12, $3; children 5 and younger, free. 336-431-9507.
Southern Gospel Sing and Brunswick Stew Fundraiser Supper: 5 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Gospel music with Straightway Bluegrass and Wings of Grace begins, 6:30 p.m. Love offering. Desserts sold for small charge. 336-547-8936.
Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 1989 Perch Road, Pinnacle. Yard sale, crafts, homemade chicken pies, silent auction, baked goods, etc. Quilt ticket drawing, 1 p.m.
OCT. 20
Organ Recital Celebrating 20th Anniversary of the Dobson-Rosales Pipe Organ: 4 p.m., West Market Street United Methodist Church, 302 W. Market St., Greensboro. Timothy Olsen, organist. Free. Open to community.
100th Anniversary Celebration: 10 a.m., East White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1815 Water St., Greensboro. Guest speaker: Bishop George W. Brooks, pastor emeritus, Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro. Time capsule burial and community cookout follows the worship service.
144th Church Anniversary: 11 a.m., Collins Grove, 5210 Collins Grove Church Road, Greensboro. Lunch follows. 336-668-0529.
OCT. 23
At The River Oral History Project: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Eleven short films about Presbyterian ministers who stood up during the civil rights era in the South. attheriverfilm.com.
OCT. 25
Enneagram Workshop: 6-9 p.m., also 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro. With Summer Estes. The Enneagram provides a map of nine distinct personality types, revealing insights into our motivations, fear and desires. Learn how we brace against our life and for opening up to new life. Register. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
OCT. 26
International Fair Trade Gifts Market — Gifts That Give: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro. Fifteen countries represented in a large selection of handcrafted items. Proceeds are returned to the families of the artisans to relieve poverty. Free admission. 336-288-5452 or www.guilfordpark.org.
Food Pantry: 9-11 a.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free. Bring your own bags. With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina. 336-272-6564.
Yard Sale: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola St., Stokesdale. Ham and sausage biscuits, bake sale items.
OCT. 27
Family, Friends and Elders Day: 3 p.m., Fairgrove Missionary Baptist Church, 7912 Summerfield Road, Summerfield. Speaker: Pastor John McCoy, Faith Fundamental Church, Greensboro.
Homecoming: 10:45 a.m., Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince Williams St., Reidsville. Speaker: Elder Leonard Thompson, pastor at Christ Temple United Holy Church, Axton Va.
Fall Festival: 3-5 p.m., Mount Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mount Hope Church Road, Whitsett. Games, photo booth, craft/face painting, prizes, hot dogs, chips, desserts and beverages. Eat-in only. 336-697-1561.
OCT. 31
Fresh Produce and Fruit Market: 5-7 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Free. Bring your own bags. 336-272-6564.
NOV. 2
Family Fun Night: 4-7 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. www.stumc.org.
Community Open House Celebration for the Growing Peace Outdoor Children’s Play Space: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Peace United Church of Christ, 2714 W. Market St., Greensboro. Food, fun, outdoor play for families with young children (12 and younger). Joint project of Peace United Church of Christ, the New Arrivals Institute Refugee & Immigrant Program and community volunteers. 336-299-8663.
Chicken Pie and Barbecue Supper: 4-7 p.m., Mount Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mount Hope Church Road, Whitsett. Plates, $10. Barbecue by the pound, $7. Eat-in or take-out. Supper proceeds benefit church and community projects; 15 percent of profits goes to nonprofit organizations. Bazaar begins, 4 p.m. 336-697-1561 or www.mthopeucc.com.
NOV. 3
Jewish Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro. Offers sampling of Jewish food and culture, lively music, tours of the temple, a look at Jewish history, artisan’s showcase, children’s activities. www.gsojfest.org.
NOV. 9
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
12th Annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. More than 45 crafters, artisans, local vendors, a breakfast and lunch cafe, bake sale, door prizes. Free admission. Benefits youth missions. 336-841-3242.
NOV. 16
Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Holiday items for sale. Patty Mullinix, 336-430-4046 or plmullinix@gmail.com.
DEC. 5
Home Moravian Church Candle Tea: 1-8:30 p.m., also 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13, Single Brothers’ House, 600 S. Main St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Adults, $5; children 12 and younger, $1. Music, Moravian Christmas decorations, candles, sweet treats, Christmas stories and more. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations. 336-749-9463 or www.homemoravian.org.
DEC. 12
Home Moravian Church Candle Tea: 1-8:30 p.m., also 1-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Single Brothers’ House, 600 S. Main St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Adults, $5; children 12 and younger, $1. Music, Moravian Christmas decorations, candles, sweet treats, Christmas stories and more. Proceeds benefit charitable organizations. 336-749-9463 or www.homemoravian.org.
DEC. 14
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Pleasant Garden. 336-897-0068
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren’s faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. A free Lunch and Learn meal and class will follow the yoga class on the third Wednesday of each month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Christian Twelve Step Meeting: 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Avenue (enter through the rear parking lot off Westridge), Greensboro. “The Group”, a weekly meeting that combines the powerful resources of the wisdom contained in the Twelve Steps with the spiritual truths of the Holy Bible and using Christ Jesus as our higher power. 336-708-1518.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Freethinkers Atheists Agnostics’ Community of the Triad Secular Sunday: 11 a.m. Sundays, Geeksboro, 2134 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Atheists and atheist-friendly persons discuss everything from philosophy to science, from religion to the group’s volunteer work. Topic suggestions welcome. https://www.meetup.com/herdingcats/.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River’s Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
High Point University’s Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.
Holy Infant Catholic Church “Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults,” RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October — May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
S.H.E. Share. Heal. Engage. Young Women’s Ministry: 7-8 p.m. every Thursday. Prince of Peace, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. For women 18-35. Bridget Hall, bridget.hall@greensboro.edu or 336-525-5025.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi’s commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Shoe Drive: Through Oct. 31, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Drop off new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays. Rubber-band shoes together; individual shoe boxes will not be accepted. 336-292-9125 or info@firstlutheran.com.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women’s fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
