MARCH 6
Wild Game Dinner: 6 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. Menu: Venison, rabbit, goat, turkey, bear, raccoon, macaroni and cheese, pasta salad, dressing, green beans, corn, baked beans, desserts. $15. $12 for children younger than 12 and adults 65 and older. 336-272-6564.
MARCH 7
Songs of Hope and Courage: 7 p.m., New Garden Friends Meetinghouse, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Evening of singing with Annie Patterson, the creator of the songbook “Rise Up Singing.” Singalong concert celebrates the centennial of Pete Seeger’s birth and is a benefit for the Earth care ministries of New Garden Friends Meeting. Suggested donation of $15-$20. Mary Witt, vocalist and bass player of The O-Tones, performs. www.riseupandsing.org/events/songs-hope-courage-greensboro.
Introductory Workshop for Stephen Ministry: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. Three sessions designed to enhance participants’ caregiving skills and help congregations explore ways to expand their caring ministry. $15 per person or $50 for four or more people from the same congregation. Register: 314-428-2600 or stephenministry.org/workshop.
Church Women United Observes World Day of Prayer: 10 a.m., Muirs Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. Promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnership service and celebration. Registration and refreshments, 10 a.m. Theme: “Rise, take your mat and walk.”
MARCH 8
20th Church and Pastoral Anniversary: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Godly Faith Christian Center, 5606 Eckerson Road, Greensboro. Keith T. Kilgo, founder and senior pastor. 336-312-2125.
Sunday Night Release: 5 p.m., Wells Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1001 E. Washington St., Greensboro. 336-601-2730.
MARCH 11
Worship Service: noon, Korean United Methodist Church, 2504 E. Woodlyn Way, Greensboro. Preaching by Veranita Alvord of Morehead United Methodist Church. Light lunch follows.
MARCH 12
Children’s Consignment Sale: 5:30-8 p.m., also, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. March 13, 8 a.m.-noon March 14, Pleasant Union United Methodist Church, 5929 Coble Church Road, Liberty. Some items are half price on March 14. puconsignment@gmail.com.
MARCH 13
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, desserts. 336-431-9507.
MARCH 14
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
Hog Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. 336-272-7988.
Philip Gulley — What Matters for Faith, Future and Friends: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Quaker Lake, 1503 N.C. 62 East, Climax. Speaking on his new book, “Unlearning God: How Unbelieving Helped Me Believe.” Also, 10 a.m. March 15, First Friends Meeting, 2100 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. 336-299-8869.
Chicken Pie and Barbecue Supper: 4-7:30 p.m., Mount Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mount Hope Church Road, Whitsett. Plates, $10. Barbecue by the pound, $7. Dine-in or take-out. Benefits church and community projects; a portion of profits goes to non-profit organizations. 336-697-1561 or www.mthopeucc.com.
MARCH 16
Annual Spring Revival: 7 p.m., also 7 p.m. March 17-18, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. March 16, Reverend Jerry Wilson and Beulah Baptist Church. March 17, Reverend Joseph L. Wilson and McLeansville First Baptist Church. March 18, Reverend Alton Vann and Jones Cross Roads Baptist Church.
MARCH 18
Worship Service: noon, St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road, Jamestown. Speaker: Donna Friddle. Light lunch follows.
MARCH 20
David Phelps in Concert: 7 p.m., Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church, 1793 Tower Road, Thomasville. 336-705-4412, 800-965-9324 or www.davidphelps.com.
Dinner Theater: 6 p.m. meal, 7 p.m. performance, also 1 p.m. meal, 2 p.m. performance on March 21, Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 Martin Luther King Drive, High Point. Greensboro College’s drama department presents “Women of Hollywood.” $20. Benefits mission projects. 336-882-6657 or Tickets@MitchellsGroveUMC.com.
MARCH 21
Southern Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. With The Down East Boys. Free admission, love offering taken. Bring donation of accessories for Operation Christmas Child. Suggestions: Bead jewelry, hair accessories, sunglasses. Homemade desserts for sale. 336-547-8936.
Special Country Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $8; ages 6-12, $3; ages 5 and younger, free. 336-431-9507.
Indoor Church Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Morehead United Methodist Church, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, GB. Biscuits, hot dogs, miscellaneous items for sale.
Brick Church Annual Spring Festival: 11 a.m., Brick Reformed Church, 3699 Brick Church Road, Burlington. Hand-chopped barbecue and homemade chicken pie with all the fixings and homemade desserts. $8 per plate. Barbecue, $7 per carton. Dine-in or carry-out. Cool Water Church performs gospel music, 6-7:15 p.m. brickchurchnc.org.
MARCH 22
115th Church Anniversary Celebration: 3 p.m., Fairgrove Missionary Baptist, 7912 Summerfield Road, Summerfield.
MARCH 25
Worship Service: noon, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Speaker: Donna Friddle. Light lunch follows.
MARCH 26
Basic Chaplain Training: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., also 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 27-28, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Specific training for those who want to work with law enforcement, fire and rescue, first responders and their families. $250. Register. 910-769-2490 or www.wfmchaplains.org.
MARCH 28
Chicken Pie Supper: 5-8 p.m., Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road, McLeansville. Adults, $8. Children younger than 10, $4. Take-outs at 4:30 p.m. 336-621-1385.
MARCH 30
Church Safety Meeting: 6:30-8 p.m., Glenwood Friends Meeting, 2400 Old Chapman St., Greensboro. Leaders in the faith community (and staff) are encouraged participate in the dialogue. With Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. 336-292-9804 or 336-641-3378.
APRIL 1
Worship Service: noon, Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro. Speaker: Donald McCoy of Raleigh’s Crossroads United Methodist Church. Light lunch follows.
APRIL 8
Worship Service: noon, Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muir’s Chapel Road, Greensboro. Speaker: Brenda Newman of Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Light lunch follows.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. 336-897-0068.
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren’s faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Coffee Friday: 6:45-8 a.m., Shepherd Church of Greensboro, 4453 Sumner Church Road, Greensboro. Church members will serve free coffee to motorists in their vehicle.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. second Saturdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Church provides transportation to and from the Interactive Resource Center if needed. 336-299-9643.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River’s Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. March 7: Minister Demond Holly and others. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
High Point University’s Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.
Holy Infant Catholic Church “Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults,” RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October — May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. All are welcome to the group’s far-ranging discussions. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi’s commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women’s fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
