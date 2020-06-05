- Bethany Fellowship Church — The Impact Center holds corporate prayer calls from 6-6:15 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays (605-475-4700, access code 545792#). Also, Worship and the Word is at 7 p.m. Thursdays and 9:45 a.m. Sundays. Find it on Facebook Live at BFC Word Ministries or by calling 605-475-4700, access code 545792 (audio only). Grab and Go meals for children are from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at these Greensboro locations: New Hope Community Development Group, 304 S. English St.; Renaissance Shopping Center, 2521 Phillips Ave.; and Bethany Fellowship Church, 4707 W. Gate City Blvd.
- Christ Lutheran Church is livestreaming its worship service using Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sundays. Find it in Facebook Groups at Christ Lutheran — Greensboro NC. The service will be posted afterwards for future viewing.
- Christ United Methodist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/ChristGreensboro and broadcasting its 11 a.m. traditional service via the radio at 101.7 FM and on christgreensboro.org/live.
- Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greensboro is livestreaming its Sunday morning worship service at 9:30 a.m. at www.facebook.com/fpcgso.
- First Lutheran Church Greensboro is livestreaming its contemporary worship service at 9 a.m. Sundays and its traditional services at 11 a.m. Sundays via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/FirstLutheranGreensboro. Links to previous services can be found at www.firstlutheran.com.
- First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro is livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at fpcgreensboro.org, under Livestream Only Sundays, and on Facebook, First Presbyterian Church in Greensboro. Also, get online videos of Bible studies for adults and Godly Play for children at fpcgreensboro.org/digital-formation.
- Heidelberg United Church of Christ of Thomasville offers regular Sunday services at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live and weekly Bible study at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Features organ on Sundays. Information: huccsecretary@northstate.net.
- Holmes Grove United Methodist Church in Greensboro will offer sermons at 9:15 a.m. Sundays at https://holmesgrove.wixsite.com/gratefulhearts.
- Memorial United Methodist Church of High Point offers Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. and Bible study at noon Wednesdays. The Zoom link is: https://zoom.us/j/3528199731, meeting ID 352 819 9731. Dial in by your location by calling 929-205-6099, then enter meeting ID 352 819 9731 # #.
- Mount Zion United Methodist Church of Stokesdale will livestream worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/mymtzion.
- Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church of Greensboro is posting its Sunday services, daily devotions, daily playschool chapel lessons and more to its website, www.muirschapelumc.com; its YouTube channel, Muirs Chapel; and its Facebook page, @muirschapelumc. Click the subscribe button on YouTube or like the Facebook page to receive updates.
- New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is livestreaming its worship service at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo. Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. Sundays via YouTube and Facebook. There is corporate morning prayer every day at 7 a.m.; call 605-475-4120, access code 4645913. Bible study is held at 11 a.m. Wednesdays; call 717-257-8940, access code 4645913.
- Presbyterian Church of the Covenant of Greensboro will be offering services at 11 a.m. Sundays via the church’s Facebook page: Presbyterian Church of the Covenant — Greensboro NC. It is also on pastor Mark Sandlin’s Facebook page.
- Shalom Community Christian Church broadcasts Sunday morning services at 10 a.m., Bible study at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Zumba from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Email pastordmcole@gmail.com for Zoom log on instructions.
- Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its services via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/shilohbaptist.church.58; and YouTube, Shiloh Baptist Church of Greensboro, NC. Daily prayers are offered at 7:30 a.m. on the Shiloh Prayer Line, 425-436-6343, access code 375386. Bible study is at 7 p.m. Wednesdays; dial 425-436-6343, access code 373386.
- St. John’s Anglican Church offers Spiritual Communion Services at 10 a.m. Sundays. Visit stjohnsgso.org and click on the Facebook icon, then click on “Videos” on the left site of the Facebook page.
- St. Michael Lutheran Church in High Point offers a video of prayers, readings and sermons each week. Watch on YouTube — search for St. Michael High Point.
- St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church offers services at 9 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/StTimothysUnitedMethodistChurch.
- Unitarian Universalist Church of Greensboro is livestreaming its worship service at 10:55 a.m. Sundays at www.facebook.com/sadielansdale.
JUNE 6
Drive-Thru Food Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 4211 Wayne Road, Greensboro. Nonperishable food and hygiene items as well as baby food and diapers are needed. All items will be donated to the food banks at Celia Phelps Methodist Church and the Lutheran Church of Our Father, both on Groometown Road. Social distancing will be observed.
JUNE 7
Outdoor Worship: 8:30 a.m., Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point. Livestreaming contemporary, 9:45 a.m.; livestreaming traditional, 11 a.m. Facebook.com/wesleymemhp and Vimeo.com/wesleymemhp.
JUNE 11
Drive-Thru Food Drive: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3506 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. Volunteers will take donations from the back seats of cars. No glass containers. Bring nonperishable food items, diapers. Rain or shine. Mary Flinn, Mflinn56@gmail.com.
JUNE 14
Car Parade: 1-2:30 p.m., 5008 Shadygrove Lane, Greensboro. To say goodbye to pastor Carter Ellis. Bring food items for UNCG Spartan Pantry.
SEPT. 20
Homecoming: follows 11 a.m. worship service, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro. Bring a dish to share. Outdoor games welcome too.
FEB. 5
Richard Smallwood Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Community Gospel Choir: 8 p.m., Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. $35-$80. 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
