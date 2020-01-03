JAN. 4
Prayer Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., Saint Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Sponsored by Women’s Fellowship.
JAN. 10
Free Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Meatloaf, pinto beans, slaw, rolls, desserts, drinks. 336-431-9507.
JAN. 11
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Moriah United Methodist Church, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. 336-272-7988.
JAN. 18
Gospel Singing: 6:30 p.m., Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Road, Greensboro. Homemade desserts at intermission for a nominal charge. Love offering. 336-547-8936.
Special Country Breakfast Buffet: 7-10 a.m., Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Adults, $8; ages 6-12, $3; ages 5 and younger, free. 336-431-9507.
Breakfast Supper: 5 p.m., Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point. Donations only. Benefits Disaster Relief Truck. 336-882-6657.
FEB. 8
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pies Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. For large orders, call ahead and leave a message. 336-273-6073.
ONGOING
Bible Study: Noon Wednesdays, True Vine Baptist Church, 1404 Summit Ave., Greensboro. 336-273-1800.
Bible Study: 1:30 p.m. Mondays, Christ Lutheran Church, 3600 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 336-288-4482.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., zumba class ($2, $1 for child under 18) 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Shalom Community Christian Church, 2227 Pinecroft Road, Greensboro. 336-272-4463.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. 336-271-2044.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesdays, New Jerusalem Tabernacle, 5419 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro. 336-897-0068.
Bible Study: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Rescue Temple #1 Church of God in Christ, 601 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro. 336-273-7615.
Bible Study: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. 336-275-4658.
Bible Study: 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3100 Creekridge Road, Greensboro. Prayer, 6:30 p.m.
Cancer Care: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. A group for those journeying with cancer and/or their caregivers. Experience genuine understanding, meaningful prayer, and an applicable Biblical study and discussion. choosinghope@westoverchurch.com
Celebrate Recovery: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Grace Church, 1141 Enterprise Drive, High Point. Rick Warren’s faith-based recovery program for those wanting to address their hurts, hang-ups and habits. Deb, 610-762-0754; or Doug, 336-253-4148.
Chair Yoga Classes: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. A free Lunch and Learn meal and class will follow the yoga class on the third Wednesday of each month. Sharon Muckenfuss, 336-802-6819.
Christian Twelve Step Meeting: 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Avenue (enter through the rear parking lot off Westridge), Greensboro. “The Group”, a weekly meeting that combines the powerful resources of the wisdom contained in the Twelve Steps with the spiritual truths of the Holy Bible and using Christ Jesus as our higher power. 336-708-1518.
Clothing Bank: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, 3701 Heath Ave., Greensboro. Free clothing for entire family. 336-273-5946.
Community Clothes Closet: 10:30 a.m.-noon first and third Mondays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Westmoreland Drive, Greensboro. Free. Open to all.
Community Prayer Group: 9:30 a.m. second Wednesday of every month, Mount Tabor United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 2431 U.S. Highway 220, four miles south of Madison. Coffee, donuts, light breakfast snacks, solos and gospel singing. There is also a short devotion. Noreen or Don, 336-427-5851
Contemplative Prayer: noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesdays until the summer months, 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Sit with Ruth D. Anderson and others in meditative silence for 20 minutes. Drop ins welcome. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
Divorce Care: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, or 9:30 a.m. Sundays, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com/careandsupport
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., last Saturday of each month, Fellowship Hall (Boren Building), Muir’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. 336-299-1913.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m., first Saturday of the month, St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1900 W. Vandalia Road, Greensboro.
Free Community Breakfast: 8-10 a.m. second Saturdays, Centenary United Methodist Church, 2300 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Church provides transportation to and from the Interactive Resource Center if needed. 336-299-9643.
Free Hot Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Fellowship, 1601 Barnes St., Reidsville. Free continental breakfast served every third Sunday. 336-932-1494.
Free Hot Meal and Healthcare Message: 3 p.m. Sundays, St. James Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., 820 Ross Avenue, Greensboro. 336-273-6658.
Free Lunch: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, St. Stephen United Church of Christ, 1000 Gorrell St., Greensboro. 336-273-4536.
Free suppers and addiction recovery meetings: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pentecostal Church of Jesus, 752 Davis St., Eden (off Park St., near traffic circle). For anyone with an addiction, or have a friend or loved one dealing with an addiction. Information and transportation: 336-970-3492, or 336-280-9925.
Free Community Supper: 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 1417 Glenwood Ave., GB. Worship begins, 6 p.m. To serve, email Pastor Carter at cellis@stumc.org.
Free Math Tutoring: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Manasseh Baptist Church, 804 Franklin Blvd., Greensboro.
Genealogy Research: 12:30-4 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4751 N.C. 14, Eden. Consultants/genealogist available to assist in researching family histories. Free. Copies 10 cents per page. Appointments available other times. Information: 336-623-7154.
Gospel Singings: 6 p.m. first Saturday of each month, River’s Edge Gospel Church, 111 Old Church Road, Danbury. Various gospel artists. Jan. 4: 2nd Chanze from Raleigh. 336-816-0807.
GriefShare: 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. A free lunch is provided. To register: Call Doris Henderson, 336-292-3567, Ext. 312.
GriefShare: 6:45-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Calvary Church, 1665 Pleasant Ridge Road, Greensboro. Christ-centered, Bible-based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one, to assist in coping with the feelings and loneliness of that loss. 336-382-6562 or jeanbhead@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin St., Madison. 336-548-6112.
High Point University’s Weekly Chapel Worship Service: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel. Open to the public.
Holy Infant Catholic Church “Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults,” RCIA: 9:30 a.m. (following 9 a.m. Mass) Saturdays, Holy Infant Catholic Church, 1042 Freeway Drive, Reidsville. Classes are designed for people who would like to know more about the Catholic faith. To register: 336-342-1448.
Hot Dog and Fried Apple Pie Sale: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. second Saturdays, Newlyn Street United Methodist Church, 212 E. Newlyn St., Greensboro. Hot dogs, $1.75; pies, $2.
InSpire Meditation: noon on Tuesdays, Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 W. Mendenhall St., Greensboro.
Interfaith Torah Study: 10 a.m. Tuesdays (October — May), Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Explore the depths and richness of the Torah text. Free. 336-294-0007.
Kabbalat Shabbat Services: 5:45 p.m. Fridays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Minyan: 5:45 p.m. daily, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Monday Night Live: free meal at 5:30 p.m. followed by a casual worship service at 6:30 p.m. Mission First, 1520 S. Scales St., Reidsville. 336-349-6017.
Monday Night Live: 6-8 p.m., Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free dinner and music for families, and free tutoring for children grades K-middle school. Volunteer teacher needed for fifth grade. Pastor Joseph Kim, 404-543-7624.
Moriah United Methodist Church (Helping Hands Circle) Hot Dog Sale: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., second Saturday of every month, 3611 Liberty Road, Greensboro. Homemade chili and slaw and great desserts. Proceeds for missions in and around our community.
Mothers of Preschoolers: 9:15-11:45 a.m. second and fourth Tuesdays, Sept.-May, Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro. westoverchurch.com.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors: 9-11 a.m. every Thursday, Family Life Center, 1804 East Market St., Greensboro. The food distribution program is sponsored by East Market St. Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Open Prayer: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Metropolitan United Methodist Church, 1701 E. Market St., Greensboro. The sanctuary will be open. 336-275-4658.
Pastor Dines Free on Sundays: Kabuto Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, with group of 10 or more. Pastor dines free on Wednesdays with group of four or more. Call for reservations. 336-852-5550.
Refuge Recovery: 7 p.m. Thursdays (first floor) and 11 a.m. Saturdays (third floor), Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, 501 S. Mendenhall St., Greensboro. Non-theistic, Buddhist-approach to treating and recovery from all forms of addictive behavior. Free, donations welcome. RefugeRecovery.org.
Second Saturday Spiritual Practice: 10-11:30 a.m., 211 W. Fisher Ave., Upper Room, Greensboro. Meet second Saturday of each month. Experience/learn new spiritual practices with Ashley McCarty, therapist. www.secondbreathcenter.com.
SCOTT (Secular Community of the Triad): 11 a.m. Sundays, Earth Fare, 2965 Battleground Ave, Greensboro. https://www.meetup.com/The-Group-Formerly-Known-As-FAACT/.
Seekers Together: 6 p.m. Saturdays, Community Lutheran Church, 4960 U.S. 220 North, Summerfield. A contemporary worship service for people who want to ask the hard questions. Open-ended question and answer discussions, shared table of communion, uplifting contemporary music, and a welcoming community.
S.H.E. Share. Heal. Engage. Young Women’s Ministry: 7-8 p.m. every Thursday. Prince of Peace, 1100 Curtis St., Greensboro. For women 18-35. Bridget Hall, bridget.hall@greensboro.edu or 336-525-5025.
Shabbat Torah Study: 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. Discussion of the Torah using Rashi’s commentary. Free. Register. 336-294-0007.
Shabbat Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Shoe Drive: Through Oct. 31, First Lutheran Church, 3600 W. Friendly Ave., GB. Drop off new and gently used shoes, sneakers and boots between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sundays. Rubber-band shoes together; individual shoe boxes will not be accepted. 336-292-9125 or info@firstlutheran.com.
Summer Camps: First Presbyterian Church, 617 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Music Camp, Kids Disciple Club, Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School. fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps.
Sunday Seminar: 10 a.m. Sundays, First Baptist Church, 110 S. Franklin, Madison. A revolving topic class with sessions lasting six-eight weeks. No previous Bible experience required. 336-548-6112.
Telephone Prayer Conference: 6-6:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, New Beginnings Community Outreach Church, Powerhouse of Deliverance Cathedral, 201 Lawrence St., Greensboro. Start your day off with prayer. Call 605-475-6700, access code 405-2210.
Thursday Night Fellowship: The Salvation Army, 704 Barnes St., Reidsville. Family devotions at 5:30 p.m., followed by a free community meal at 5:45 p.m. Men and women’s fellowship activities follow the meal. 336-349-4923.
Torah Reading: 7 a.m. Thursdays, Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-0007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.