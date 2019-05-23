Reflecting on veterans we've lost in the past year

A General George S. Patton Jr. quote grows more profound with the passing of each Memorial Day. “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
The general’s profundity comes through loud and clear as we celebrate the lives of the great Americans listed below. Each of them has been written about in these pages. Each of them left their earthly homes between Memorial Days 2018 and 2019.
Admittedly, we mourn. Unabashedly, we thank God for their lives and service to our country.
Lt. Col. Franklin “Frank” Blair Montgomery, USAF (retired) passed away in High Point April 29, 2018, but was not mentioned in the 2018 Memorial Day article. Montgomery was 94, flew P-51s from Iwo Jima, and was awarded the silver star while flying a C-130 in Vietnam.
David Lane, 95, passed away July 19. Lane served as chief gunner’s mate aboard the USS Wyoming. An N.C. State University engineering graduate, Lane held several patents through his work with Bell Labs. His wife, Lorna, is a retired nurse and their three daughters are nurses. Their only son and his wife were killed in an airplane crash on a mission trip.
Billy Bryan Smith, 94, died July 29. He and Elizabeth had been married 70 years. Smith graduated from Greensboro High School and operated his own business after the war. He served in the European Theater with an anti-aircraft battalion.
Wiley Arnold “Jack” Sykes, 93, passed away Aug. 12. A graduate of Curry School, Sykes was a 78-year member of First Baptist Church-Greensboro. He was a Navy pilot. His two brothers were also Navy officers during World War II. Postwar, Sykes was a well-known real-estate developer.
Robert “Bob” Eugene First, 91, died Aug. 13. From a Pennsylvania neighborhood known as “Little Italy,” First served with the 88th Infantry Division in Italy during World War II. Postwar, he was an engineer for US Steel and BASF. In retirement, he moved to Summerfield to be near family.
Robert E. “Bob” Haynes, 94, passed away Sept. 16. The Bethany High School graduate flew 33 combat missions as a B-17 ball turret gunner. Postwar, he graduated from Guilford College. He joined Jefferson Standard Insurance Company in 1947 and retired 44 years later.
Jennie Ruth Scott Marsh, 96, died Nov. 15. While all three of her brothers and her husband served during World War II, Jennie Marsh epitomized “Rosie, the Riveter.” She trained Department of the Navy telephone operators in the Pentagon. It was my joy to work with Jennie Marsh during half of her 25-year tenure at Sears in Friendly Center.
John Roy Coltrane, 96, died Dec. 5. The Siler City Marine fought on Midway Island and Iwo Jima. A longtime employee of Oakwood Mobile Homes, Coltrane and his wife, Allene, were married over 70 years. They were members of Community Baptist Church in Siler City.
Joseph V. “Joe” Walker, 90, died Jan. 14. After being treated for pneumonia by a Japanese-American Army doctor, Walker learned Japanese and became an Army interpreter. After the war, he graduated from High Point College and worked 35 years with AT&T.
Nina Wiglesworth-Morgan, 95, died March 2. She was a World War II Marine and later commander of her American Legion Post. Wiglesworth was a Gold Star Mother, having lost her oldest son in the Vietnam War.
Richard Battle Jr., 94, died March 6. The Oklahoma native earned five combat campaign stars during his World War II service with the U.S. Army Air Forces. Postwar, he graduated from UCLA.
Clyde Thomas Sudderth, 94, died March 12. He left Greensboro High School to enter the Army Air Forces, and graduated from the school postwar. He worked for the R.W. McCollum Company 54 years, retiring as president. Sudderth and his wife, Betty, were married over 71 years.
Joseph Harold Mitchell, 100, died March 28. The Rockingham County native was a U.S. Army ambulance driver during World War II. He farmed and worked for the N.C. Highway Department for 32 years. A faithful member of Comer’s Chapel Baptist Church, he and his wife, Frances, were married 73 years.
Lane, First, Walker and Sudderth were members of Lawndale Baptist Church. Walker and Sudderth, with their families, helped start the church in 1956.
A fifth World War II veteran from Lawndale fell on April 27, 2018, when 92-year old Joseph C. Knight died, but he had not been written about in these pages.
While memorializing these patriots and parishioners, ponder the 1985 question asked by country music singer George Jones: “Who’s gonna fill their shoes?”