American Red Cross
Red Cross Facebook.

The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood or platelets to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions.

The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells and five days for platelets, so the supply must constantly be replenished.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Greensboro

11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. May 4-5, Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville St.

8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6, Greensboro Blood Donation Centert

11:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. May 7, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. May 8, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. May 9, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

9:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. May 10, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

11:45 a.m.-6:45 p.m. May 11-12, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

8:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. May 13, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

11:15 a.m.-6:15 p.m. May 14, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. May 15, Greensboro Blood Donation Center

Jamestown

2-6:30 p.m. May 11, Bales Wesleyan Church, 1001 Bales Chapel Road

Kernersville

2:30-7 p.m. May 7, Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 1510 Bunker Hill-Sandy Ridge Road

3-7:30 p.m. May 7, First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St.

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 15, The Summit Church, 4440 High Point Road

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments