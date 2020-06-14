It started as a challenge from a museum. Dress up or find items around your house to recreate a painting or sculpture by a well-known artist. Then post a photo of your creation for everyone to see.
The challenge was started at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and on an Instagram account called Between Art and Quarantine. Then the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles jumped on the idea, and it went viral.
People got creative.
They used rolls of toilet paper to mimic those big, ruffled Elizabethan shirt collars. In a recreation of Van Gogh’s “Irises,” they used Play-Doh, carrot slices and wooden beads. A recreation of an illustration from the 1500s featured lasagna noodles, vegetables, eggs and matches. And cats and dogs replaced people in some of the pieces.
It isn’t as hard as you might think.
My son’s art teacher, Kayla Dykes, challenged her fifth graders to recreate artwork, just like the museum challenge. After the school shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the teachers worked hard to come up with projects to keep their students involved.
One student used paper towels, blue paper and fabric to recreate “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” by Katsushika Hokusai. You might not know it by name, but I bet you’ve seen it. The Japanese piece features a giant blue and white wave with Mount Fuji in the background.
Another student used Lego blocks to mimic an abstract work in primary colors by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian.
My son, Griffin, wanted to be in his recreation, so I did a Google search for “classic artwork boy.” I showed them to my son, and he chose Norman Rockwell’s “Barefoot Boy Daydreaming,” which appeared on the cover of The Literary Digest on July 29, 1922.
We started roaming around our house looking for things to use for the photo.
Griffin didn’t have brown pants, so we grabbed black sweatpants. He didn’t have suspenders, either, so we used one of my husband’s belts. We wrapped his toe with gauze and medical tape. I grabbed one of my hats and we cut a black piece of construction paper to make it look like a hole in the top. We don’t have a dog, so Griffin grabbed a plush replica we have of Lou Lou Gehrig, the dog of Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball fame. We tore off a piece of grass to stick in his mouth.
And last but not least, the big ol’ tree at the edge of our yard was a perfect setting.
The lighting was a happy accident. We went out when my husband and I could take a break from work, and it just happened to look like the painting.
It was hard to get the angle of the photo without showing the street in front of our house, but it was pretty close.
We laughed and had a good time, and Griffin was excited to send it to his teacher.
Now, we would like for you to participate.
Recreate a piece of artwork you like and send it to us. We’ll share some in our print edition and post an online gallery that will include all the submissions.
