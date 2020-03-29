Show off your coloring skills in the News & Record’s Coloring Contest. Color this page or download a PDF of the page at greensboro.com/life, then email a scan or photo of the page to life@greensboro.com. Be sure to include your name, city and age. The deadline to submit a colored page is April 12.
