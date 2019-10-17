Reading Connections family literacy project

Reading Connections teacher works with adult students Gay Say, Yi Win and Bee De Moo during a family literacy program at Rankin Elementary School in Greensboro, NC on Oct. 8, 2019,(H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record)

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

Reading Connections needs the community’s help to wipe out their wait list. Currently, there are more than 45 adults in Guilford County waiting for a literacy tutor to help them improve their reading, writing, English language, math and/or technology skills.

Volunteer training will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6 in the eighth floor conference room of the Self Help Building, 122 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Once volunteers complete this training, they are qualified to begin tutoring adult learners in High Point or Greensboro.

The training will include an introduction to the agency, requirements for becoming a tutor or instructor, strategies for working with different learning styles, lesson planning and more.

To register, call 336-230-2223 or e-mail info@readingconnections.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments