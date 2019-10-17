Reading Connections needs the community’s help to wipe out their wait list. Currently, there are more than 45 adults in Guilford County waiting for a literacy tutor to help them improve their reading, writing, English language, math and/or technology skills.
Volunteer training will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5-6 in the eighth floor conference room of the Self Help Building, 122 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. Once volunteers complete this training, they are qualified to begin tutoring adult learners in High Point or Greensboro.
The training will include an introduction to the agency, requirements for becoming a tutor or instructor, strategies for working with different learning styles, lesson planning and more.
To register, call 336-230-2223 or e-mail info@readingconnections.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.