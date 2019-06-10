Randolph Community College conducted its first Therapeutic Massage graduation May 31 in the JB & Claire Davis Corporate Training Center on the Asheboro Campus.
The graduates were: Maira Aviles, Destiny Bach, Sarah Ellison, Gustavo Hernandez, Crystal Hughes, Sandra Rodriguez, Rosemary Tiller and Brittney Tompkins.
Next up for the graduates is the Massage Board Licensing Examination, which will allow the students to become licensed therapists.
For more information on RCC’s Therapeutic Massage classes, visit https://www.randolph.edu/therapeutic-massage.html.