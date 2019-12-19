Twenty-eight students participated in the College and Career Readiness graduation ceremony out of 40 High School Equivalency Diploma graduates and five Adult High School Diploma graduates who were eligible Thursday, Dec. 12, at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium at Randolph Community College.
Three of the graduates spoke — Alex Ruiz, Randy Perry and Kenneth Brown.
Former Miss Randolph County and current Miss Cabarrus County Tiffany Rush gave the graduation address. A current Appalachian State University student, Rush was born with Turner’s Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder with a 2% chance of survival.
Local graduates included:
High School Equivalency Graduates
Archdale: Maria Dominguez
Asheboro: Dakota Ball, Shawn Carson, Tiffany Creed, Kasey Hazelwood, Charity Lamar, Nancy Neese, Bryce Roig, Alex Ruiz, Mohamed Salamatou, Caleb Shinault, Elijah Stevenson, Erica Talent, Jose Tinoco Jr., Sandra Vargas, Maviel Vazquez-Arriaga, Leslie Vences
Burlington: Edson Hernandez
Franklinville: Christina Belmontes Gonzalez
Lexington: Heriberto Mendez, Morgan Scott
Liberty: Kenneth Brown
Ramseur: Christina Brown, Randael Taylor
Randleman: Hollie Bailey, Terri Cooke, Danielle Gayness, Wyatt Robinson, Cheyenne Skryzmoski
Robbins: Shane Childers
Sophia: Darren Vaughan
Trinity: Brittany Hill, Hannah Smith
Adult High School Diploma Graduates
Liberty: Travis Smith
Ramseur: Shelby Moser
Randleman: Brittany Merrick
Seagrove: Ivy Street
Sophia: Paige Wilson
