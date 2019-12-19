Twenty-eight students participated in the College and Career Readiness graduation ceremony out of 40 High School Equivalency Diploma graduates and five Adult High School Diploma graduates who were eligible Thursday, Dec. 12, at the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center Auditorium at Randolph Community College.

Three of the graduates spoke — Alex Ruiz, Randy Perry and Kenneth Brown.

Former Miss Randolph County and current Miss Cabarrus County Tiffany Rush gave the graduation address. A current Appalachian State University student, Rush was born with Turner’s Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder with a 2% chance of survival.

Local graduates included:

High School Equivalency Graduates

Archdale: Maria Dominguez

Asheboro: Dakota Ball, Shawn Carson, Tiffany Creed, Kasey Hazelwood, Charity Lamar, Nancy Neese, Bryce Roig, Alex Ruiz, Mohamed Salamatou, Caleb Shinault, Elijah Stevenson, Erica Talent, Jose Tinoco Jr., Sandra Vargas, Maviel Vazquez-Arriaga, Leslie Vences

Burlington: Edson Hernandez

Franklinville: Christina Belmontes Gonzalez

Lexington: Heriberto Mendez, Morgan Scott

Liberty: Kenneth Brown

Ramseur: Christina Brown, Randael Taylor

Randleman: Hollie Bailey, Terri Cooke, Danielle Gayness, Wyatt Robinson, Cheyenne Skryzmoski

Robbins: Shane Childers

Sophia: Darren Vaughan

Trinity: Brittany Hill, Hannah Smith

Adult High School Diploma Graduates

Liberty: Travis Smith

Ramseur: Shelby Moser

Randleman: Brittany Merrick

Seagrove: Ivy Street

Sophia: Paige Wilson

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Tags

Load comments