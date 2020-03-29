March 12 was doomsday for sports fans. March 17 was doomsday for restaurants and bars. They were our ports in the storm. Now they’re closed, too. So if you want restaurant food you have to order ahead for takeout.
But if you want a drink, forget it. There’s no such thing as Dewar’s and water to go. There is good news, however. Gas is cheaper. A lot cheaper. The bad news is there’s nowhere to go. “Mama said there’d be days like this,” but Mama couldn’t have imagined days like this; neither could grandmama.
We should be watching March Madness. But about the only madness this March is watching the toilet paper shelves get wiped clean. (Why are people buying so much toilet paper?) Then there’s the run on milk, eggs and bread. And chicken. And beef. And produce. Even the candy aisles are half-empty.
But I would like to believe that this new coronavirus scare is a game we’re going to win ... and that it’s already halftime. Now, though, with people hacking and snorting with allergies all over the place, March 2020 seems like the Perfect Storm for hypochondriacs to overwhelm the health-care system.
Yes, people are going mad in March, and it’s not about basketball games. The Perfect Storm, then, is the Perfect Time to get closer to our friends and family. But wait. There’s more. It’s called “social distancing,” so we can’t get close. (And just when you wanted to give your grandkids a hug).
There is an event in some churches called “pass the peace,” when you hug people who are sitting on either side of you. But there are no church services now, unless you watch them on TV. So far, there are no “TV distancing” rules. For now, then, it is OK to hug your TV set.
But you may want to disinfect it first. I believe the fear of the new coronavirus is more serious than the virus itself. Fear, anxiety and stress can lead to any number of more serious heath issues, such as heart attacks and strokes.
So we all need to chill out, relax ... and take it one day at a time. Maybe go for a walk, like my wife and I are getting ready to do ... hand in hand.
To heck with social distancing!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.