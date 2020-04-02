Though closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Randolph County Public Library has resumed service by telephone from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays at 336-318-6801.
Librarians working from home will be available to answer library-related questions and, especially, to assist borrowers with downloading e-book, e-audiobooks and e-magazines and using online learning and research resources.
People who don’t have library cards can register by phone for a virtual card that will allow them to check out digital media and access electronic resources. When the library reopens, the new borrowers can visit to obtain physical cards and check out print material.
Access to ebooks, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, and children’s resources such the NC KIDS Digital Library and the Tumble Book Library, can be found at www.randolphlibrary.org/digitalmedia. Research resources, including genealogy databases such as Heritage Quest and Historical North Carolina newspapers, can be found at www.randquest.org.
Genealogy researchers can interact with Randolph Room staff members via Facebook Messenger at facebook.com/randolphhistory. Staff will respond between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays. Queries also can be referred to the Randolph Room by calling the main library number.
Keep an eye out for updates on the library website and at facebook.com/randolphlibrary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.