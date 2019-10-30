Users of the Randolph County Public Library can now search the library catalog, place holds, download ebooks and more on their phones and tablets with the library’s new mobile app.
The app is available for both Apple and Android devices; search for “Randolph library” in the app store.
In addition to typical uses like searching for books or DVDs and placing holds, and downloading electronic materials, the app also links to new arrivals, library hours and locations and online resources.
The app also makes it quick and easy for users to check their library accounts to see when borrowed items are due, renew items and manage items on hold.
Users also can scan their library cards, or key in their library card number or REAL2 student IDs, and the app will generate a barcode that can be used to check out material at the library.
“Another neat feature is the capability to scan any book’s ISBN barcode, so if you’re at a bookstore and see a title you’re interested in, you can scan the code and the app will automatically tell you if the book is available at the library,” said Library Director Ross Holt.
The app also includes a “book river” at the top that provides immediate links to best sellers and other top titles. It also enables users to communicate with the library to ask a question, suggest a purchase or reserve meeting space.
The app includes the collections of all seven libraries in the Randolph County Public Library system – Archdale, Asheboro, Franklinville, Liberty, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove.
For more information or assistance using the app, contact the library at 336-318-6803 or visit your local library.
