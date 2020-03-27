The Randolph County Public Library system may be closed to the public due to the threat of coronavirus/COVID-19, but readers, viewers and listeners can still get books, DVDs and audiobooks as the library moves to curbside pick-up of items requested online or by phone.
To request items, patrons should search the library catalog at www.randolphlibrary.org and place holds with their library card or REAL2 student ID, or call their local library. Patrons don’t have to have a specific title in mind — for example, if a parent needs books for their children, they can call the library and a staff member can select some books for them.
Deliveries among the libraries continue, so patrons can still receive an item even if it’s not located at their local branch.
When your requested material is retrieved, a library staff member will call you to arrange pick-up in pre-packaged bags already checked out to you. Pick-up procedures may vary from library to library.
Library staff also are available to respond to inquiries by phone, including general questions, assistance accessing library electronic resources such as e-books and downloadable audiobooks, and research assistance including history/genealogy requests.
Reach the participating libraries as follows:
- Asheboro, 336-318-6801, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Archdale, 336-431-3811, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Franklinville, 336-824-4020, noon-6 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday
- Liberty, 336-622-4605, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Randleman, 336-498-3141, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Seagrove, 336-873-7521, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The library has an array of digital resources, including e-books, downloadable audiobooks and e-magazines, and children’s resources such as the NC KIDS Digital Library and the Tumble Book Library, available at www.randolphlibrary.org/digitalmedia.html. Research resources, including genealogy/history databases Heritage Quest and North Carolina Historical Newspapers, are available at www.randquest.org.
Residents who don’t have a library card or REAL2 student ID, may register for a card by phone to access digital resources.
Look for more service innovations from the library in the coming days.
