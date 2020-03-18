Sorry we're closed sign business

The Randolph County Public Library is closed till further notice – but certain resources are still available to readers and researchers.

All seven library locations are closed, including Archdale, Asheboro, Franklinville, Liberty, Randleman, Ramseur and Seagrove. Outreach and mobile library services also have been halted.

“Libraries bring people together, but now the imperative for public health is to keep people apart,” said Library Director Ross Holt.

While patrons can’t visit the libraries, they can take advantage of online and downloadable resources, including ebooks, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, genealogy databases like Heritage Quest and Historical North Carolina Newspapers and more. The NC KIDS Digital Library and Tumble Book Library will keep children in ebooks and online reading activities.

Those offerings are available at www.randolphlibrary.org/digitalmedia.html and www.randquest.org.

