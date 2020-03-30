Following the shelter-in-place order issued Friday, March 27, by Gov. Roy Cooper, the Randolph County Public Library has suspended all functions, including curbside pickup and phone service until further notice. This action affects the libraries in Asheboro, Archdale, Franklinville, Ramseur, Randleman and Seagrove. The Liberty library will remain open until 4 p.m. today, March 30.
Digital media and electronic resources still will be available at www.randolphlibrary.org.
Borrowers who have library material checked out are asked to hold onto it until the library reopens. Book return boxes outside the libraries are closed and will not be emptied by staff.
All due dates have been extended until after the library reopens. Late fees have been suspended.
Anyone who is on the waiting list for an item will be in the same place on the list when the library reopens.
The library will remain closed for the duration of the governor’s order.
