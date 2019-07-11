Want to learn how to fix that leaky faucet or take it a step further and patch pipes for a career? Randolph Community College is offering a new “Plumbing I (Introduction to Plumbing)” course this fall.
The course (#70770) introduces students to the basics of plumbing. Topics include the safe use of tools, the various components of the plumbing system and the skills needed for the plumbing industry. OSHA 10, with an emphasis on confined space and ladder safety, also will be included in the course.
The class meets from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Nov. 26, in room 122 of the Administration/Education Center on the Asheboro Campus. The OSHA 10 portion will take place from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, and Thursday, Aug. 22. The cost of the course is $180.55 plus $8 for the OSHA 10 Card.
There are two required textbooks - “Residential Construction Academy: Plumbing, 2nd Edition” and “Workbook for Joyce’s Residential Construction Academy: Plumbing, 2E.” Both can be purchased through the RCC Campus Store for approximately $235.
For information or to register, call 336-633-0268.