We started this week off on a happy note.
Brooke’s high school principal asked seniors to email photos of themselves in their graduation caps and gowns. At some point the school will release an online senior slideshow for families to enjoy. It’s not the same as watching graduation for her and the others we have followed since kindergarten, but it’s something.
Inspired by Pinterest pins and other social media, my husband and I spent about an hour last Sunday taking pictures of Brooke in a variety of clever poses. The weather was favorable, and I internally rejoiced that my husband and I had this privilege. That we were both here and together to celebrate this milestone with her.
Noël, a high school freshman, is back to doing schoolwork, about two hours per class she alleges. As she doesn’t arise until 9 or 10 a.m., it makes for a full day.
Much to her disgust, I figured out how to create a parent observer account on Canvas, an online learning management system.
“Why do you need to know what I am doing?” she grumped.
“Just be grateful that I’m not busy cooking meth in the basement like some mothers out there,” I replied, my usual retort to any objections to my helicopter parenting.
Noël observed Earth Day with our retired neighbor, Jan, by removing trash from our road. Courtesy of a distant cousin, she used a fancy bag hoop to hold her trash bag, freeing her hands to work faster. The hoop (www.baghoop.com) was actually designed in Asheboro.
Noël and Jan, both social butterflies who are energized by the company of others, have been spending a lot of time together, painting pictures, watching movies, walking Jan’s dogs, etc.
For months, I had been praying that the Lord would send Noël some Christian friends and protect her from bad influences. A quarantine wasn’t quite what I had in mind, but I appreciate the benefits.
I sent Brooke to her high school on Wednesday to pick up her diabetes supplies.
I came home from work and there they were, sitting on what we call the shoe cabinet.
And so it’s over.
Until we got a new computer and I lost most of my emails in Outlook, I still had a reassuring email from her elementary school principal.
When Brooke was about 4, I reached out to the principal, anxious about how the school would manage her diabetes care.
I had read disturbing stories in online support groups of school employees who frequently forgot to administer insulin or check blood sugars. I had read about schools that offered no accommodations and wouldn’t allow hypoglycemic children to eat snacks in the classroom.
Would my little duck be OK?
Fortunately, or unfortunately you could say, her elementary school was very familiar with Type 1 diabetes.
Her diabetes was diagnosed when she was 3, so after two years of managing the disease alone, my husband and I finally had some help.
They weren’t perfect of course, there were a few missed injections over the years. The constant stream of birthday cupcakes and cookies in the early years was frustrating.
And I attended almost every class party and field trip so I would be on hand for any unexpected mishap.
But I am so thankful for all the teachers, assistants, nurses, school secretaries and others who cared for her.
And I didn’t even get to say goodbye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.