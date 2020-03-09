First Friends Meeting in Greensboro has announced that the First Friends Retreat at Quaker Lake Camp and the conversations with Philip Gulley, set for this weekend, March 14-15, have been cancelled.

Gulley had been expected to talk about his new book, "Unlearning God: How Unbelieving Helped Me Believe."

For information, 336-299-8869. Also, visit www.philipgulley.com.

