Greensboro resident Sam Holcombe, 38, answers questions about his eight-month trek on the Eastern Continental Trail, which stretches from Canada to Florida.
What was your diet like?
Every day was the same, though I changed up the flavors of the items. Pop Tarts every morning. Then I had a Clif Bar, and banana chips which were tossed in sea salt and chocolate powder or cinnamon. I had a big granola bar for dinner, about 640 calories. And then energy drink powders, Snickers bars, dried fruit, Spam. I didn’t have a stove. I never cooked. I learned how to resupply at a Dollar General really quickly. I know exactly where all the high calorie, low weight stuff is.
On the Canadian portion I was probably burning 8,000 calories a day, but only eating about 2,500. So I lost about 20 pounds in 30 days.
And hikers will descend on breweries or any place with alcohol near the trail.
What was your hygiene situation like?
I would shower, but not often, maybe every 10 to 14 days. If you find a source of water, you could splash around. No deodorant — there’s no point.
I’m not a germophobe, but I am very germ-aware. I’m the only person I saw flossing my teeth morning and night on the trail. You rely heavily on hand sanitizer. A lot of people will avoid using the outhouses that are out there, and just go in the woods, because they feel there are less germs in the wild.
There’s a joke about hikers’ earwax building up like stalactites. When you get into town, you’d get 20 people splitting a box of Q-tips.
What were some of the scariest moments?
One time in Alabama, it was raining really hard and there was an old derelict barn beside the highway, and I ran under the eave of it. And I heard this voice, couldn’t understand what it was saying, just angry yelling. I got spooked and ran off. I was walking and it was still raining, and 10 minutes later I hear this huge diesel engine coming, and I figured, “This is it, this is the rest of that story.” This giant truck pulls up on the other side of the highway, guy gets out and runs across angry and says, “What did you say to my wife back there?” And I was like, “I didn’t say anything. Somebody yelled at me, sir.” He asked what I was doing and I told him I was hiking. He saw the hiking sticks in a holster in my bag. He thought at first it was a rifle. He said he’d had hunters on his property before, and his wife would tell them to leave and they pointed a gun at her.
Anyway, he said, “You’re hiking? Why didn’t you say so. We love hikers. You want to come back for a meal?”
How much did you spend?
The old adage for budgeting for a thru hike, “three dollars a mile,” was pretty accurate for me. For a 4,865 mile hike, it cost me just under $12,000 for everything. I was able to live like a king, say yes to any and all opportunities, and do absolutely anything I wanted for eight months. This includes every single purchase made before and during the trip ... In eight months living in the real world, I can easily spend more than $12,000, and not come close to the feelings of joy I felt waking up in a tent on the ground and just walking from dawn to dusk.
I was much more fiscally responsible during the beginning of the hike, really by necessity, in Canada, since there were less opportunities to purchase extra food or stay in a hostel overnight. By the end of the hike though, I had realized how special and unique this experience was, and that I may never be able to do it again. Living in the moment and taking every opportunity to experience everything I could and staying comfortable and happy as best I could — so “real” food and sometimes staying in motels during bad weather — became much more easily justifiable as I progressed southward.
