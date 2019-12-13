"F" week means food donations

During “F” week, the Clifford’s Crew Class at the Childhood Enrichment Center at Christ United Methodist Church brought 59 “Food” items for the Out of the Garden food closet at the church. Their teachers are Susan Beal and Lou Ledbetter.

 Provided by Childhood Enrichment Center at Christ United Methodist Church

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments