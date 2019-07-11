Fall pottery classes start in August at Randolph Community College’s Asheboro Campus.
“Pottery I: Basics for Beginners” (#69085) is designed to provide the student with a well-rounded understanding of the pottery-making process from start to finish. The class meets from 5:30-9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 12. Upon completion of the program, students will possess a skill set necessary to work successfully in clay. Topics covered will include using the wheel, forming, firing, and applying glaze.
“Advanced Pottery” (#69086) is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20-Dec. 12. This course is designed for individuals who have completed “Pottery I” or already have a basic understanding and experience in pottery. The course provides the students with knowledge and skills required to start their own pottery businesses or to work for a pottery business. Students will work on designing bowls, vases, and lidded jars, becoming more familiar with using the kiln and finishing techniques. Students will also develop and explore their own personal design aesthetic.
“Pottery Studio Lab” (#69084) will be offered from 5:30-9 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19-Dec. 11. This course is designed for individuals who have completed “Pottery I” and/or “Advanced Pottery,” or are currently taking a pottery class. It will provide students with hands-on instruction that will support and continue to build their skills as potters. Demonstrations will be given to discuss new techniques and to enhance skill building. A special focus will be placed on creative expression and design methods, as well as Raku and gas-fired pottery.
The cost for each pottery class is $255.55, which includes insurance. The Pottery Center is located on the Asheboro Campus at 629 Industrial Park Ave.
For information, call RCC at 336-633-0268.