The High Point Arts Council’s Pullman Poet Society will hold its monthly reading from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Sunrise Books. This is a free event, where anyone is able to read their own work or sit back, relax and listen to some local talent with complimentary coffee in hand.

The society is open to all ages and experience levels. In addition to the poetry reading on the first Saturday of each month, the society meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center to critique, refine and experiment with their craft. There are no fees associated with joining the group.

Sunrise Books is located at 1101 N. Main St., Suite 202 in High Point.

For information, call 336-889-2787 or email programs@highpointarts.org.

