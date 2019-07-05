Notes and other forms of one-on-one written correspondence have almost disappeared with the hustle and bustle of today’s activities and routines. The advancement of technology has hindered hand-written expressions, too.
Many years ago, as a second-grade teacher at Pleasant Garden Elementary School, I discovered in Weekly Reader a Wisconsin teacher who needed a second-grade class to correspond with her students. Our class answered the call, and each month letters were exchanged between the two groups.
It was an exciting adventure for the Pleasant Garden students to be able to write and learn about their counterparts and Wisconsin.
As a culminating activity, each class sent their peers a large package of products, activities and other items important to their state.
The day we opened our package from our friends in Wisconsin was one of the best days of the entire school year. A big hunk of cheese was in the Wisconsin package. Students could hardly wait to get a taste of that cheese with the distinctive smell.
In the fall of 2018, Mark Weekly, our pastor at Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church, received a request from Maighan Wright, a kindergarten teacher at Pleasant Garden Elementary School, for six church members to be pen pals with school students.
The school was participating in a service project called Pleasant Garden Families. Students and teachers picked a hobby or interest club, and Wright’s club was the Pen Pal Family. Her club consisted of six students (one each from kindergarten through fifth grade) to be paired with six writers from our church.
The project for our side of the road (the school is just across the street) was organized and six women excited about the project were chosen to be pen pals.
The school writers met four times last year to compose their letters.
After the first group of letters arrived at the church, the two groups were paired as follows: Shirley Chafee with kindergartner Elizabeth Dube, Dolores Eberhart with first-grader Jossie Jones, Kathy Menold with third-grader Mackenzie Umstead, Virginia Faulk with fourth-grader Jenna Williams and Diane Causby with fifth-grader Kadence May. I was paired with second-grader Grace Kirby.
Students learned the correct form for writing letters, correct spelling, punctuation and sentence structure. Reading the letters was important as well as learning new vocabulary.
Both groups learned about each other and the joy of answering questions for their pen pals. This old-fashioned, warm-hearted way of communication on a social basis gave the students lots of encouragement and positive feedback.
The “revealing party” occurred May 20 in Wright’s beautiful kindergarten classroom. The anticipation for both groups was high.
Even Pastor Weekly joined in the camaraderie. Each of the church ladies received two yellow roses, and the students received furry birthday animals and stickers. Friendships were formed during the writing project and several wanted to continue writing over the summer. The conversations and laughter summarized a successful Pen Pal Family project.
As a final note to our pen pal story, the words of Phyllis Grissim Theroux will suffice. She states, “To send a letter is a good way to go somewhere without moving anything but your heart.”
Send a hand-written note to someone today, you’ll be glad you did.