Elizabeth Hairston Scales of Pine Hall, described by her niece, Stephanie H. Hawkins, as “a godly and virtuous woman,” turns 100 on Monday.

A Stokes County native, she was educated at the Pine Hall Colored School and the Madison Colored High School. In 1946 she married Fletcher Scales and moved to Washington; however, in 1968 she returned to Stokes County to care for her ailing parents. She retired from Burlington Draperies in Stokesdale in 1983. Her only child, Babette Scales, died in 2019.

Scales’ motto is: “Reach out and help somebody and your living will not be in vain.”

According to her niece, “she has lived her life helping others not just family and friends, but anyone in need expecting nothing in return. She takes no praise and honor for what she does, and she gives all praise and honor to God.”

She is a member of Pine Hall Missionary Baptist Church.

