The Pilot Club of Asheboro will hold its annual Veterans Day Luminaria Service at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in front of the historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St. in Asheboro.
The program to follow the lighting of the luminarias will include an invocation from the Rev. Joe Mitchell of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, speaker Judge Brooke Schmidly, the reading of the names of the veterans being honored and patriotic music by Tim Greene. The Southwestern Randolph High School JROTC will present the colors and the Randolph County Honor Guard will provide the 21-gun salute and Taps to conclude the program.
The Veterans Day Parade begins at 4 p.m. in downtown Asheboro.
Luminarias, in honor of or in memory of veterans, can be purchased from Pilot Club members from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Each luminary costs $5 and includes a flag in addition to the name of the veteran being honored or remembered and his/her branch of service. Luminarias may also be preordered by mailing a check made out to the Pilot Club of Asheboro to P.O. Box 3107, Asheboro NC 27204. Include the veteran’s name and branch of service along with the name and contact information for the sender.
Those attending are also asked to bring canned food to be used in the luminarias and to be donated to Christians United Outreach Center after the service.
For information about luminarias, call 336-629-9698.
For information about the parade, call 336-625-6223.
