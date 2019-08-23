The Housing Authority of the City of High Point will recognize the 2019 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award recipients at an induction ceremony at noon Sept. 18 at the Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St. in High Point. Additionally, the first Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient will be announced at the event.
The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2006 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community.
The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or recent high school graduate.
The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of the HPHA’s Executive Roundtable Committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.
The 2019 Pillars of Fame Award recipients are Brandon L. Smith and Tanny Wright Jr.
Smith is the son of Valecia Smith and Jerome Miller and he resided in the Clara Cox, Springfield Townhomes, Daniel Brooks Homes and J. C. Morgan Communities from 1993-2004. He is a graduate of the Middle College at Guilford Technical Community College and is currently employed by Regional Finance in High Point.
Wright is the son of Tanny Wright and Curlie Mae Froneberger Wright and he resided in the Daniel Brooks Annex Community from 1967-1982. Wright attended Livingstone College and High Point College and is the founder and pastor of Damascus Christian Center in High Point. In addition to being a pastor, he is the owner and operator of the Pastor’s Attic, a furniture-oriented business.
The 2019 Rising Star award recipient is Malak Mahmoud, the daughter of Shakir Mehawish and a rising senior at Southwest Guilford High School. Mahmoud has been active in Theatre Club, World Relief Organization and the Al-Aqsa Community Clinic and Burlington Masjid where she has involved herself in the community by organizing shelves, cleaning and transporting items to new immigrants.