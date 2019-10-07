Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency will host its annual gala on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
Comedienne Debra Terry will provide the entertainment along with music by The Gregory Amos Trio and a message from Kathryn Addo. An opportunity for networking will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
The agency's mission is to provide outreach, education, screening and case management for people with high-risk health problems.
Tickets are $50 and must be purchased by Thursday, Oct. 10.
To purchase tickets, call 336-274-1507 or visit www.piedmonthealthservices.org and click on the Gala banner.
