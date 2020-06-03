Coleslaw is a good friend to me all summer long.
This is the version that’s on my table so often that making it feels breezily familiar — thinly slice the cabbage and onion, grate the carrot, then toss it with the creamy-tangy dressing. It is cool company for other summer fare, from whatever’s on the grill to picnic sandwiches and salad spreads, and it holds up well in the refrigerator for days, so you can pull it out as needed to fuel the summer fun without missing a beat.
It’s flexible, accommodating whatever ingredients are on hand — any type of cabbage will do, plus any other sturdy vegetable, such as fennel, jicama, bell pepper or radish; and something onion-y, such as scallion or sweet white onion. Sometimes I gussy it up with a sprinkle of caraway, sunflower or pumpkin seeds, and/or add a fistful of dried fruit, such as golden raisins, chopped apricots or cherries.
But this classic slaw doesn’t need embellishment; it is delightful in its simplest form, as written here. Its flavors are comfortingly traditional, but it has an updated, fresh twist that makes it more healthful.
Rather than the heaps of mayonnaise of an old-fashioned slaw, the dressing gets much of its creaminess from Greek yogurt with just a little mayo added for optimal richness.
Like a trusted friend, this slaw is a dish that makes life more pleasurable and a little easier. I’m happy to introduce you to it here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.