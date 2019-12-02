Petty’s Garage will host its fourth annual Christmas “Cruise-In” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.
The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite car, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.
There will be food trucks and vendors. Children may meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 to 11 a.m. The first 150 visitors will receive wristbands to attend an autograph session with Richard Petty at 11:30 a.m. (one item per person).
The foundation will be collecting canned food for the Salvation Army.
For information, call Shannon Newman at 336-495-6643.
