RICHARD PETTY

NASCAR legend Richard Petty, right, signs a large poster of himself for Josh Wood, left, watched by son Kyle Petty, center, during a campaign for their Victory Junction camp at the Stratford Road Krispy Kreme store in April 2013.

 DAVID ROLFE

Petty’s Garage will host its fourth annual Christmas “Cruise-In” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 311 Branson Mill Road in Randleman.

The public is invited to cruise-in and show off their favorite car, while helping to support the Petty Family Foundation.

There will be food trucks and vendors. Children may meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 9 to 11 a.m. The first 150 visitors will receive wristbands to attend an autograph session with Richard Petty at 11:30 a.m. (one item per person).

The foundation will be collecting canned food for the Salvation Army.

For information, call Shannon Newman at 336-495-6643.

