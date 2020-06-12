Pet of the Week: Emmy

Emmy is a 13-month-old, spayed female Lop Rabbit. She originally came to the Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network several months ago from a hoarding situation. Shortly after her rescue, Emmy became very ill. She needed emergency spay surgery and a few weeks of medication. Medically, Emmy recovered quickly but it took a few months for volunteers to rehabilitate her and gain her trust. Today, Emmy is a very happy and sweet outgoing rabbit. She likes to be petted and will hop over and take snacks from your hand. Her adoption fee is $80. For information, visit www.reddogfarm.com.

