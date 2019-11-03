I was reminded yesterday by Facebook about a sketch I posted of my grandson Sam on his ninth birthday Sept. 22, 2018. So I shared it with my Facebook friends. Friends, however, is a pretty loose term these days.
My mother once told me that I could probably count my friends on one hand. Well, it would take about 120 hands to count my Facebook friends.
Thanks to my cardinal paintings, my friends are all over the world; even in countries that don’t have cardinals, at least not the kind that fly.
Some of my friends even post their phone numbers on their Facebook profiles. Maybe I should call them sometime.
“Hey, this is Raymond Reid, your Facebook friend in North Carolina. You know, I paint the cardinals.”
“I don’t give a flip what you paint, don’t you know what time it is out here you moron!” Dial tone.
Of course, it would be my luck to call someone in Hawaii. OK, jerk, if you feel that way I will just “unfriend” you.
“Unfriend” is the 21st century term for ending a friendship that never existed in the first place. Many of my Facebook friends, then, are “virtual” friends. Although my face “rings a bell,” they probably wouldn’t respond if I rang their doorbell.
Back to my grandson, Sam, who just turned 10. I started thinking back to when I was 10, and how different things were back then. Instead of cell phones, there were rotary phones. We had one. It was black; weren’t they all black? Years later, the princess phone came along, and it was pink. At least the one we had was pink.
We had a party line when I was Sam’s age. I think there were five families on it; each had a different ring; ours was three shorts and two longs. Or was it three longs and two shorts? And of course, there was no caller ID. We had to answer the phone to know who was calling. There was no privacy with party lines.
The other “parties” could eavesdrop on our conversations, and vice versa. But Mother swore she never eavesdropped (I never believed her).
We didn’t have video games back then, like Sam does. So we played other games. Like baseball. Outside. We played everything outside. The only baseball inside came through a broken window.
I feel lucky, though, that my generation has experienced analog AND digital. From a party line in Asheboro to an iPad in Kernersville ... I remember Amazon when it was just a river.
But the other Amazon sure came in handy when I almost forgot Sam’s birthday. This dinosaur used his Amazon Prime account to order Sam’s gift card and birthday card; both arrived a day before his birthday. Maybe Sam thinks I’m cool. But I doubt it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.