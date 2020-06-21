GREENSBORO — I see the world through my father’s eyes. Or, more accurately, through my father’s eyeglasses.
I lost my dad four years ago this month when his big, kind heart stopped, suddenly and without warning, late on a Friday night. He was home, playing a game of solitaire on the computer before bed.
And then he was gone.
Father’s Day has been hard ever since, but I’m lucky. My dad and I lived 600 miles apart the last 13 years of his life, but we talked on the phone almost every day for a few minutes.
Nothing was left unsaid between us.
I’ll miss him again this Father’s Day. But the truth is, not a day goes by when I don’t remember the man who raised two sons to think for themselves, to treat others the way they want to be treated, and to abhor selfishness and laziness — the two vices my dad simply would not abide.
I can’t help but remember my dad, and that’s by design. I wear a constant reminder every day, a tool that allows me to see clearly.
My eyeglasses were his eyeglasses.
He was a good man with bad eyesight. He wore glasses most of his life, from the 1950s until the night he died. They were a part of him.
They are a part of me, too. I found out I needed glasses at age 16, when I tried to get my learner’s permit to drive and failed the eye exam.
For years, I tried to pick the most flattering, stylish glasses I could find. Round, oval, rectangular. Tortoise shell, titanium, aviators. Brooks Brothers, Nautica, Safilo. I wanted fashionable function.
But for the last four years, I’ve worn a 74-year-old man’s glasses. I had my dad’s last set of frames filled with my prescription progressive lenses.
They’re a lot like him. Pick a description: Straightforward. Practical. Utilitarian. No frills.
No fancy brand name or description. Aristar, size 54, model number 16213, made by Charmant USA. Metal frames, the bottom half rimless — a bold fashion statement for my dad. No fancy color names the likes of “gunmetal” or “obsidian” or “bronze,” these come in gray, black and brown.
The frames I inherited are brown, and the finish on the bridge across the nose has flaked off to reveal the shiny bare metal below.
I love the flaw, because that scar almost certainly came from my dad wearing them while tinkering in his garage. Some see a blemish. I look in the mirror and see a reminder that much can be accomplished through your own sweat and toil.
When it came time for the optician to fit the glasses to my face and over my ears, the frames needed no adjustments.
From that moment on, the plain metal frames have been a physical connection to a man I miss every day.
My father and I saw the world differently at times. I’m not a carbon copy. He taught me to be my own man.
But we always shared the same vision of what this world could be.
And now we share a simple pair of eyeglasses.
