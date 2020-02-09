The cutest little girl rang our doorbell recently to ask if we’d like to buy some Girl Scout cookies. Our usual cookie connection aged out of Scouts last year so I was happy to buy some from her.
She was wearing a blue vest, and I was puzzled. When I was in Scouts, our small troop only had Brownies (elementary age girls), Juniors (middle school age girls) and Cadettes (high school age girls). But after looking online, I found out that the blue vest is for Daisies, the youngest level of Scouts (kindergarten and first grade).
The cookie interaction got me reminiscing about my days as a Girl Scout in the late 1970s-early 1980s.
So I dug out my Junior sash with all the badges I earned. My husband started asking me what each badge was, and I couldn’t remember half of them. I went back to Google and found photos of badges from my era. I even found a list of steps required to get each badge.
Reading some of the descriptions made me laugh because I started remembering a few of my less-than-successful attempts at the steps.
For one of the dabbler badge requirements, I had to make a basket out of pine needles. If you’d like to see how it looked, go outside, make a little pile of pine needles and take a gander. I could not get them to stay woven. Then I tried honeysuckle vines. They were a bit easier to handle and would stay twisted better than the pine needles. But don’t go thinking that I made a masterpiece. It was passable for my badge credit, but it was nothing to add to my creative resume.
The cooking, housekeeper and hospitality badges were easy. Between my mama and my two grannies, I had learned most of the stuff required for those badges anyway. Cooking, dinners and party planning, writing thank-you notes, setting tables — those are all things that I don’t remember ever not knowing.
For the pen pal and collector badges, I turned to my best friend, whose family was living in Peru at the time. We wrote letters to each other for part of the pen pal requirements. Her parents were missionaries, so they received mail from all over the world. They saved the stamps and sent them to me. I had to figure out a way to label and display them, then tell my troop about it.
Other badges I earned included first aid, outdoor cooking, camping, folklore, toy-making, music, songster, storytelling, needlework, active citizen, my community and others.
We went on several camping trips where we learned to set up tents, build fires and cook outside. We visited the home of Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, Ga. She founded Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. in 1912. We did community service projects and learned about our city government.
And of course, the cookies. I had a built-in clientele. I was the only Girl Scout at the church I grew up in, so I put the order form in the vestibule, and it sort of took care of itself. I felt a bit like I was cheating, but hey, the results spoke for themselves.
Many of the skills I have today are thanks to my days in Girl Scouts. Looking back, I can’t imagine not having those experiences.
Do you have fond Girl Scouting memories? To share yours, email life @greensboro.com with your name, where you live, your Scouting memories and the time period you were a Girl Scout. The deadline is Feb. 27. Feel free to include a Scouting photo of yourself as a JPG attachment.
March 12 is National Girl Scout Day, so we’ll run our favorite memories on the March 8 Life page.
