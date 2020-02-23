Q: You interviewed a doctor on your radio show who recommended eating stressed plants. What does that mean? Where would I find them? And what is the point?
A: Dr. David A. Sinclair, author of “Lifespan: Why We Age — and Why We Don’t Have To,” is an expert on the factors that contribute to good health in later years. He has studied the effects of plant compounds, such as resveratrol and sirtuins, on aging in mice.
Plants make a range of such defensive compounds when insects start eating them or they don’t have enough water. So the stressed plants you seek would be grown in your backyard or at the farmers’ market. Organically grown fruits and vegetables have to work harder to defend themselves, so they might be a good choice at the supermarket.
Dr. Sinclair offered a number of other suggestions for aging well. You might want to listen to Show 1198 at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com or send $11.99 for a CD to: Graedons’ People’s Pharmacy, CD No. 1198, P.O. Box 52027, Durham, NC 27717-2027.
Q: I would like to know if CBD oil would be helpful against neuropathy.
A: A placebo-controlled trial tested a product with 250 mg cannabidiol (CBD) per 3 fluid ounces to treat neuropathy of the feet (Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, online, Dec. 1, 2019). The scientists report “significant improvement in pain and other disturbing sensations” among those who applied the product for a month.
Unfortunately, CBD products, like other botanical medicines in the U.S., are essentially unregulated. You may want to consult ConsumerLab.com to see if the CBD oil you are considering has been tested for quality.
Q: For years I took tons of over-the-counter aids such as Zantac or Prilosec and ate Tums like candy. So do all my family members.
Somewhere I came across a tip to drink apple cider vinegar to diminish heartburn. That sounded ridiculous, but I decided it was a cheap experiment.
Drinking ACV was gross. However, in less than a week, I noticed less heartburn. I kept it up (drinking about 2 tablespoons a day). Once it stopped hurting, I switched to ACV pills.
Anyway, it has been 10 years now and I no longer take two or three (300 mg) pills a day. Usually I need them just a few times a week or even a month, but if that old burn starts bubbling up, I swallow three and within an hour I’m all better.
My family members still pour down lots of Tums, Prilosec and the like because they won’t listen to me. I am the first to admit it seems crazy.
A: We agree that it’s hard to understand how this popular remedy for indigestion is working. Nonetheless, we have heard from many other readers who have found it helpful.
Scientists have not studied this approach to understand how or even whether it works. However, two investigators have written about apple cider vinegar and other remedies for esophageal symptoms (Current Gastroenterology Reports, July 10, 2019). They note: “A substantial gap persists between anecdotal and empirical understandings of the majority of non-pharmacologic remedies for esophageal symptoms. This landscape of popular treatments nevertheless raises several interesting mechanistic hypotheses and compelling opportunities for future research.” We hope that others will take up this challenge to do the studies.
