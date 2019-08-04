Q: I received a diagnosis of hyperthyroidism when I was 16. My doctor treated it with radioactive iodine, which immediately made me hypothyroid. As I have gotten older, I’ve never been able to get a doctor to adjust my meds to make me feel good. As long as my blood tests are within the normal range, they say everything’s fine. Do you have any information on treating hypothyroidism?
A: There is some controversy about the normal range for TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone). This compound is produced by the brain to regulate thyroid activity. It is used as the primary measure of thyroid function, but it’s not the only way to assess how well the thyroid gland is doing. Some doctors also test for T4, T3 and reverse T3. A test for TPO (thyroid peroxidase) antibodies will reveal if a person has Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune thyroid condition. The patient’s clinical symptoms are also important (BMC Endocrine Disorders, April 18, 2019).
There is even more controversy over treating hypothyroidism. Many people do just fine on the usual prescription, T4 (levothyroxine). But other people report feeling better if they also get some T3 (triiodothyronine). This may be especially relevant for people like you who have no functioning thyroid gland (European Thyroid Journal, July 2012).
You can learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of hypo- and hyperthyroidism in our e-guide to Thyroid Hormones. It is available at www.peoplespharmacy.com.
Q: I graduated from nursing school in 1994. At that time, we were taught to instruct our patients on Coumadin to be consistent in their intake of vitamin K-containing foods. A couple of years later, I started encountering patients who had been told “no vitamin K-rich food.” Now I read that research has shown people should be eating more green vegetables so long as they get about the same amount of vitamin K from day to day. Is this true?
A: We, too, were fascinated by recent Canadian research demonstrating that people who consume plenty of foods providing vitamin K have more stable levels of warfarin (Coumadin). It is important to keep this anticoagulant within the proper range. Too much can lead to excessive bleeding, while too little puts a person at risk for blood clots. Regular blood tests are needed to monitor clotting activity.