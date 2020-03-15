Q: The combination of pectin and grape juice has been a blessing for me. My arthritis is very bad from an accident that affected my knees, ankles and hips. The pain is unbelievable. I am on a narcotic that did not touch the arthritis pain. Instead, this wonderful mixture has taken all my joint pain away.
The trouble is this: I also have Type 1 diabetes. Is the help mostly from the pectin, or do I need the combination of grape juice and pectin? We got Pomona’s Pectin, which has no taste and presumably no sugar. Grape juice is high in sugar, but I don’t know if you need the grape juice for effectiveness.
A: Unsweetened grape juice has about 36 grams of sugar in a glass. But the glycemic index and glycemic load of grape juice are low (Journal of Nutrition, September 2009). So, with care, you could fit it into your diet as long as you use the remedy with a meal and test your blood glucose regularly.
Unfortunately, no one has studied this combination to see which portion of it might provide benefit. Probably the best way for you to find out if the pectin alone will help is to try it. Do your own experiment, and please tell us what you learn.
If you would like other suggestions on non-drug approaches to relieving joint pain, you might be interested in our book “The Graedons’ Guide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” It is finally back in stock at the books section of our store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Some people with diabetes find that unflavored Knox gelatin mixed with unsweetened yogurt can be helpful for arthritis pain.
Q: My husband recently had blood tests that showed he was hyperthyroid. His doctor ordered further tests, including a thyroid scan and an iodine uptake test.
Then an endocrinologist mentioned that the thyroid blood tests can be affected by biotin. We checked our multivitamin, and there were 500 micrograms of biotin! Normal recommended daily allowance is 30 mcg. Others should be warned about this.
A: The usual test for thyroid-stimulating hormone is subject to interference when biotin levels are high (Nutrition, January 2019). The result is that TSH appears lower than it actually is, leading to a false diagnosis of hyperthyroidism.
Doctors and patients both should be alert for this possibility. It would make sense not to take biotin-containing products, such as vitamins or hair-restoration products, when you are being tested for thyroid problems.
Q: As a physician, I’m concerned about the ethics of advertising supplements. Some of these products are touted to support brain and heart health. There is no evidence behind such claims. You’ve promoted cocoa flavanols for this, and you should be ashamed of yourselves.
A: There are certainly products being advertised that are not supported by clinical trials. We share your concerns.
When it comes to CocoaVia, the underwriter on our syndicated radio show, there is a substantial body of research. Cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure modestly (Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, April 25, 2017). They may do this by making blood vessels more flexible (Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, online, Aug. 12, 2019). In addition, cocoa flavanols can reduce markers of inflammation (Frontiers in Immunology, April 24, 2019).
As for cognitive function, a systematic review of 12 studies found “a positive effect of cocoa polyphenols on memory and executive function” (Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, Jan. 13, 2020).
