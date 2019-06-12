Graduates: Sydney Janaé Allen, Antoinette Nicole Bailey, Justin Thomas Baynes, Kayla Reagan Bostic, Victoria Grace Budusky, Dai'Shiona Alexias Butchee, Bryana Nicole Bynum, Joseph Allen Chadwick, Alex Merced Chavez, Victoria Elizabeth Danielik, Kendall Skylar Dixon, Laney Elizabeth Dowell, Ace Constantine Evans, Lyndell Isiah Finger, Camra Arianna Fuller, Rebeca Garcia Gil, Akira Denise Hamilton, Sydney Faith Hardin, Allison Renee Henzler, India Cherish Jones, Zoey Maylyn Leck, Mia Rose Lerner, Rachel Elizabeth McClelland, Grace Roe McClure, Olivia Jordan McMasters, Audra Grace Elizabeth Mosley, Pany Julia Mounsamlouath, Mikaela Marie Nutt, Dhruvi Jignesh Parmar, Pierrah Nicolette Dylissa Quick, Jesse Taylor Reece, Gabrielle Nicole Romano, Breayan Ismael Sedano-Roman, Donna Jacqueline Thompson, Arianna Marie Trotter, John Gray Usry, Dylan Thomas-Scott Ward
