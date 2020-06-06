Graduates: Oluleye Carmella Aderotimi, Madeline Elizabeth Barrett, Abigail Elizabeth Birch, Kristen Ann Bridge, Myles Kameron Brown, Ashley Juana Cardoso Barron, Lea Danielle Chicosky, Victoria Jane Christie, Camille Sinclaire Clark (valedictorian), Renata Rafaela Diaz, Myra Jay Diggs, Cayden Michelle Duncan, Ce'Niyah Raijine Ellison (salutatorian), Nathaniel Collier Gorham, Trinity Grace Greenawalt, Troy Aidden Horay, Amirah Khemel Irby-Shabazz, Manraj Kaur, Daniela Maria Lam Oviedo, Kaitlin Victoria MacDonald, Aissa Destiny Afreyay Paul, Andrew William Pierce, Alexandria Katelynn Robinson, Abigail Claire Rogillio, Hannah Rae Roland, Chris K. Seu, Lacey Grey Sharpe, Paul Joseph Stetina, Katherine Rintoul Stonehouse, Kimberly Alexandria Vejar, Ryonna LaNae Warren

