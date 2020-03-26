The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has cancelled its Spring Plant Sale, originally scheduled for mid-April.

Instead, the garden will hold the sale online.

The plant list will be posted April 6 on the garden's website at www.cienerbotaniclgarden.org. Orders and payments are due by April 15 and pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18.

For information, call 336-996-7888.

