The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden in Kernersville has cancelled its Spring Plant Sale, originally scheduled for mid-April.
Instead, the garden will hold the sale online.
The plant list will be posted April 6 on the garden's website at www.cienerbotaniclgarden.org. Orders and payments are due by April 15 and pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 18.
For information, call 336-996-7888.
