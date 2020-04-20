Parkinson Association of the Carolinas will host its sixth annual MoveIt! Walk as a virtual event from Friday, April 24, through Monday, April 27.
This initiative will benefit individuals living with Parkinson’s disease, their caregivers and their families; the goal is to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease while also increasing support and funding for the cost-free programs and services offered by PAC.
The event will be a multiday interactive online experience which can be accessed through the event page at https://give.parkinsonassociation.org/moveitwalk2020 as well as via the PAC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ParkinsonAssociation. There will be four full days of activities, including both live-streamed videos and recordings of educational presentations by medical professionals, exercise demonstrations to promote physical activity and more.
Participation is free and open to individuals of all ages. Supporters can also interact with one another by sharing photos, videos and other posts on the PAC Facebook page, and individual walkers and teams can keep up with their fundraising progress on the event page between now and the end of the event.
For detailed information on how to participate in the walk, form or support a team, sponsor the event and more, visit www.parkinsonassociation.org.
