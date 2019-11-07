The Miss North Carolina USA and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2020 Pageants will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9, at the High Point Theatre.
Both the preliminary event and the final pageant will be webcast live. Those who cannot make the live show may watch by logging onto the Miss North Carolina USA website at www.missnorthcarolinausa.com, click on the Web Cast link and you will be directed to the streaming site, or by going to www.pageantslive.com. There is a fee of $20.
The pageants will feature 39 Miss and 27 Teen contestants between the ages of 14 and 27, competing in interview, swimsuit for Miss and active wear for Teen, and evening gown competitions. They will be vying for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes as well as the ability to travel the state promoting the pageant and its charitable alliances.
Last year’s title holder, Cheslie Kryst, became Miss USA in early May and will be in attendance at this year’s pageant. Kryst will be competing for Miss Universe live on Fox, Dec. 8 in Atlanta.
Miss North Carolina USA 2020 will represent the state in the nationally televised production of the Miss USA Pageant next summer, and Miss North Carolina Teen USA 2020 will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA Pageant.
Tickets are available now through the High Point Theatre’s box office, on a walk-up basis, by calling the Box Office at 336-887-3001 or visiting www.etix.com. Depending on seating preferences, ticket prices will vary between $45 and $60, plus applicable fees.
For more information regarding the Miss North Carolina USA Pageant, contact RPM Productions at 803-648-6220 or visit www.missnorthcarolinausa.com.
