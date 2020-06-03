The societal effects of the coronavirus have utterly transformed one of the most difficult words in the world of recipes: optional. What did optional mean, pre-pandemic, and what does it mean now? We suddenly live in a world in which Melissa Clark gives a recipe in the New York Times for an asparagus salad — and the asparagus is optional.
It is a new world. Optional has at last taken a prominence in recipes I could only have dreamed of. But even more important than what the New Optional means right now may be what will learn from it and how will it change our cooking?
I happen to be sheltering with my wife, Ann Hood, who follows recipes the way one follows instructions for putting together a PAX wardrobe from Ikea — every step and amount executed exactly.
When cooking with Ann, if I suggest doing something that is not in her recipe, it elicits from her a look of bafflement and the words, “But that’s not what the recipe says.” This is invariably followed by a go-away expression I’ve learned to embrace.
Her condition is partly congenital. It manifested early in her perfect comportment and straight A’s at school. And she will not break the line of a crosswalk when crossing a street even if no cars are in sight.
But following-the-recipe-to-the-T has an existential component as well. Rules, laws and recipe ingredients are here for a reason.
In words similar to those of Sir Thomas More to a zealot in “A Man For All Seasons” — “And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned ‘round on you, where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat?” — Ann would surely say, “If you take away all the measurements and ingredients in a recipe, where will we hide from the dinner I end up serving us?”
Also, it follows that if you can stray willy-nilly from a recipe, what other rules and laws, in life generally, might you violate? Because from there the world slips inexorably into anarchy. Therefore, if she is making a Chinese stir-fry that calls for a cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce, and I suggest that she try using beurre manie (flour and butter kneaded together, a common thickener for western sauces) ... well, you’d see me making a hasty retreat from the kitchen.
Shortly after the pandemic locked us down, I contacted three recipe writers I admire to ask their take, generally, on what optional means to them.
Gabrielle Hamilton, chef-owner of Prune in Manhattan and food columnist for the New York Times Magazine, wrote by email, “I’ve never suggested anything as optional in my entire career. I write recipes as if they were directions to my house given to people I would actually like to see arrive.”
Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, feels the same: “When I write a recipe, every ingredient has to earn its place in the recipe. If it doesn’t make a difference in the final product, it goes. Therefore, if I call for two tablespoons of dark rum, it’s there for a reason.”
