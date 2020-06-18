The Salvation Army of High Point will give away fans to eligible community members from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
The effort is sponsored by Senior Resources of Guilford County, United Way of Greater High Point and The High Point Enterprise.
To receive a fan, individuals must meet the following requirements: Resident of Guilford County with photo identification, ages 60 or older or a disabled adult and must have a home cooling situation that presents a threat to their health and well-being.
For information, call 336-333-6981 or 336-884-6981.
