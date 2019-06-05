More than 30 cadets from Southeast Guilford High School’s NJROTC, along with the American Legion and Girl Scout Troop #2878, honored Memorial Day by placing flags by the headstones in the veteran’s section of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro on May 25. They also participated in a ceremony for those who had fallen by providing the color guard.
