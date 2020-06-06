Graduates: Kelvin A. Dos Santos Andre, Simon Sebastian Bradstreet, Corey Alexander Bush, Farren Joe Keith Evans, Bianca Michelle Festavan, Ricardo Mazon Dos Santos Massaque, Jiraphorn Noimanee, Duy Minh Phan, Makayla Marie Salter, Jonathan D. Shamine (salutatorian), Brandon Michael Snow, Braley Chance Stocks, David Carr-Choate Wilkins (valedictorian).

